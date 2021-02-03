Dayton Public Schools to resume in-person classes full-time March 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools has announced in-person classes will resume on a full-time basis March 1.

An all-remote option will still be available, but DPS teachers will no longer be involved since they will be focused entirely on in-person instruction, according to superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

“We need to be back in school,” Lolli said. “We need to be face-to-face. Our students need to have that opportunity.”

In-person classes will resume days after staff members are able to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Lolli said.

So far, at least 65 percent of Dayton Public Schools’ staff members have signed up to get vaccinated, she added.

“The March 1 date allows us to have everyone vaccinated that wanted to be vaccinated, and it opens up that opportunity to be very close to the beginning of the second semester that we had already designed and set up,” Lolli said.

Social distancing, mask-wearing and plexiglass barriers will be some of the precautions in place, Lolli said.

Because DPS teachers will be in the classroom full-time, they will no longer work with students learning remotely, Lolli said. Students learning online will move to a self-paced platform being used by some other Montgomery County school districts, she added.

“They will only have access to a learning coach about once a week, so the platform is strictly an online platform,” Lolli explained.

Amber Henderson, a parent with three children in the school district, told 2 NEWS she is planning to keep her kids learning from home due to safety concerns and is hoping the online classes will be as effective as those currently offered.

“I caught the coronavirus back in November, and I was really, really sick, and I don’t want my kids getting sick,” Henderson said.

All families must submit their choice between in-person instruction and remote learning by February 19, Lolli said. If a decision is not submitted, the student will be enrolled for in-person classes, she added.