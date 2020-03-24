Dayton Public Schools opts for drive-up food distribution to ensure social distancing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Weather permitting, Dayton Public Schools plans to utilize a drive-up method for food distribution through April 3.

So long as the weather is nice, all families should either walk or drive up to the front of the distribution site and remain in their vehicles, or stand in line. Someone will meet you outside and ask for your student’s name before bringing the meals out to you or your vehicle.

If the weather does not cooperate, use the lobby and school hallways to form lines while receiving your meals. Cones will be used to mark the appropriate social distance that should be maintained for those in line. There will be a table for check-in and another table where food will be placed.

Distribution occurs each Wednesday between 9 a.m. and noon and includes five breakfasts and five lunches.

Click here for a list of distribution sites.