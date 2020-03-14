Dayton Power & Light suspends disconnection during COVID-19 crisis

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power & Light Company said Saturday it will suspend disconnections for nonpayment until further notice or at least 30 days for nonpayment by business and residential customers.

DP&L said in a release Saturday it “cares about the communities in our 24-county service territory and recognizes the impact and stress COVID-19 is causing in people’s daily lives. DP&L recommends all customers do their best to maintain utility bill payments, as you will be responsible to pay all charges associated with your usage during this period.

DP&L customers have a variety of payment options including:

By phone at 800-433-8500, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By mail at PO Box 740598, Dayton, OH 45274-0598

Online by enrolling in MyDP&L and creating an online payment account

In person at an authorized pay agent. We encourage customers to use our phone, mail and online options for their safety

For more information on payment and billing, visit dpandl.com.