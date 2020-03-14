Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio
Closings
There are currently 99 active closings. Click for more details.

Dayton Power & Light suspends disconnection during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
6-14-18 DP&L truck_1528999803572.jpg.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power & Light Company said Saturday it will suspend disconnections for nonpayment until further notice or at least 30 days for nonpayment by business and residential customers.

DP&L said in a release Saturday it “cares about the communities in our 24-county service territory and recognizes the impact and stress COVID-19 is causing in people’s daily lives. DP&L recommends all customers do their best to maintain utility bill payments, as you will be responsible to pay all charges associated with your usage during this period.

DP&L customers have a variety of payment options including:

  •  By phone at 800-433-8500, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • By mail at PO Box 740598, Dayton, OH 45274-0598
  • Online by enrolling in MyDP&L and creating an online payment account
  • In person at an authorized pay agent. We encourage customers to use our phone, mail and online options for their safety

For more information on payment and billing, visit dpandl.com.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS