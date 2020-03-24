Dayton PD: Repeated violations of state’s ‘stay at home’ order could be met with court summons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says that initially, Dayton Police may offer advisement to those who do not follow the state’s stay at home order, but if the behavior continues, those responsible could be looking at a court summons for charges related to violating the order.

Biehl released the following statement before the order went into effect on Monday:

The Dayton Police Department wants to assure citizens that we continue to respond to calls for service as we protect and serve the public. As always, citizen calls for public safety services are prioritized, and some can be handled via our telephone reporting unit or at www.daytonohiopolice.com.

We are looking for and expecting voluntary compliance to the stay-at-home order. The vast majority of our citizens comply with the law when they understand the law. There are a number of good answers to many questions on the Ohio Department of Health website.

If people are not using appropriate judgment under the stay-at-home order, our department and our officers will advise them on how to properly adhere to these new safety requirements.

Should there be egregious violations or repeat violations, we will take appropriate enforcement as needed, most likely in the form of a summons to appear in court for charges related to violation of the ODH stay-at-home order.

Dayton police officers are equipped with personal protection equipment and are prepared to deploy it when dealing with subjects who are exhibiting symptoms or as determined necessary by the officer. In addition, procedures are in place to ensure that police vehicles remain clean and disinfected for the safety of the officers and the public.

Our department is navigating these unprecedented circumstances just like all of our fellow Daytonians and Ohioans. We will get through this together just like we have with each crisis that has been thrown at us. Remember we are Dayton Strong and we will be stronger when this is over.