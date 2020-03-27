Dayton medical sterilization company donates 500k PPE making kits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Medical professionals across the country are asking for donations of PPE, or personal protective equipment like masks. Right now their demand is high while supplies are low.

Innovative Sterilization Technologies is hoping to fill that need. They are the makers of One Tray. It cuts down on the time it takes to sterilize medical equipment. A fabric-like sheet that blocks fluid and particulates is a key part of the system.

“Our core competency isn’t making masks but we realized that we had something very valuable in this material and we wanted to shared it,” Dave Billman, Chief Operating Officer of One Tray.

So that’s what they’re doing. They are now giving away 500,000 mask kits. So far, they have received about 100 orders.

You’ll have to put the mask together yourself. Each shipment comes with printed directions and there’s a video tutorial as well.

“Very simple fan folding technique and then you can adjust the strap depending on how tight you want it to your face. Takes about a minute to build these,” said Billman.

One Tray and its partners are focusing on filling orders in Ohio but are accepting orders from across the country.

“Assembly Tech donated all their time and the space. They are the makers of the processing kits. Progressive Printers printed the cards that go in these (kits) for nothing,” Billman said.

Every part was thought out. Even the rubber bands are latex-free and antibacterial.

“Coming from the medical industry, you constantly thinking of that. Thinking of the end user. You’re thinking of patient safety,” Billman said.

One Tray isn’t untouched by the pandemic. The office is quiet as most employees work from home. Elective surgeries are now on hold so demand for their product is low.

“Everybody’s seeing a decrease in business. We feel that regardless of where we were in our business cycle that this was the right thing to do at the right time,” Billman said.

