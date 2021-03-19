First day vaccinating 40+, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gets J&J shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley received her COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon at the Dayton Convention Center. Today also marks the first day Ohioans ages 40 and up are eligible for the shot.

Mayor Whaley opted to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, which is a single dose. After answering a series of questions about her health and personal information, Mayor Whaley was administered a single dose of J&J’s vaccine.

J&J COVID-19 vaccines each have five doses within the bottles, so after Mayor Whaley received her single dose, four other Daytonians were given the shot as well.

“We want to encourage people, and so not only me but pastors, community leaders, and just regular people! Share their selfies on their social media when they get their shot. Show folks that you’re part of the way to really bring our community out of the tough pandemic year,” said Mayor Whaley.

While today is the first day in many counties across Ohio for people 40 and older to get vaccinated, Dayton and Montgomery had already began administering shots to people in the group earlier this week due to extra doses.

Next weeks vaccine appointments are already up for grabs through Dayton and Montgomery Health Department, with over 8 thousand first doses available. Click here to find an appointment.