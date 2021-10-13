DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley got her flu vaccination, amid fears by many medical experts that this flu season will be worse than last year, which saw significantly smaller flu cases.

“Flu vaccines are easy to find. They’re all across pharmacies you can see your doctor. Really want to encourage everybody to get vaccinated against COVID and the flu,” said Mayor Whaley.

Montgomery County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Michael Dohn has confirmed the county’s already had one flu hospitalization case this year. “As a consequence, it’s gonna look different this year than it did last year. Some people are anticipating it’s gonna be worse than usual because it was so relatively mild last year. I think we’ll just have to wait and see,” said Dr. Dohn.

With things opening back up slowly, so does potential for more COVID-19 and flu cases. “This year we’re kinda back to filling up stadiums, and not wearing masks like we should be. So, there’s a big fear flu will circulate again like it normally does,” said Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein.

Dr. Weinstein says another concern among medical leaders is that the vaccine this year won’t be the right one for strains we’re going to see. “The flu vaccine every year depends on a selection of antigens from typically the southern hemisphere. If there’s no flu season or there wasn’t a flu season there….then we really don’t know what to put in the flu vaccine for this year,” said Dr. Weinstein.

Regardless, Dr. Weinstein and Dr. Dohn say your best bet is to get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccine before cases grow. “You can get them at the same moment. You can get them in separate arms. Or if you get one then a couple days later you get the other that’s perfectly fine,” said Dr. Dohn.

Once a person has their flu vaccination, Dr. Dohn says it takes a few weeks to reach peak protection.