Dayton Mayor joins in U.S. Conference of Mayors

Coronavirus

2-19 Nan Whaley State of the City

(WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will be participating in a video discussion with mayors from New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Whaley serves as the second vice president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and will be a part of a conversation focused on what cities are doing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USCM asks for those interested to watch the live conference on its Facebook page.

