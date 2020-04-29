(WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will be participating in a video discussion with mayors from New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Whaley serves as the second vice president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and will be a part of a conversation focused on what cities are doing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USCM asks for those interested to watch the live conference on its Facebook page.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Dayton Mayor joins in U.S. Conference of Mayors
- Mommy Minute: Family turns quarantine boredom into picture perfect project
- Wickshire Fairborn giving back to essential workers
- US economy shrank at 4.8% rate last quarter as virus struck
- West Carrollton City Schools wants to stock up on masks for students