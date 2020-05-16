Dayton Mall to host drive-in gospel concert

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Mall is hosting a drive-in gospel concert with the help of Strictly Gospel Ministries.
The concert will be Saturday, May 16, at 4 p.m. and will have three gospel groups performing.
Restaurants in the mall will have food available for take-out but restrooms will not be open.
For more information visit the malls Facebook page.
