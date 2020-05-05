Dayton Mall set to reopen May 12

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Mall plans to reopen on May 12 following the states push for retail to open across Ohio the same day.

The mall will be open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Planned reopening dates for individual stores and businesses in the mall may vary, so it encourages guests to call ahead at 937-433-9834 or to follow along on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.

The mall has updated its code of conduct and has it posted on property and available online.

In addition, Dayton Mall will disinfect and clean several times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are also located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use.

For more information about Dayton Mall visit its website.