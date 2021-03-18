Dayton leaders worried about loss of tax revenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton city leaders are growing concerned over loss of tax revenue in years to come, as more people are working from home due to the pandemic.

“So basically, people right now during the emergency and before the pandemic, they’re taxed where they work. The changing of remote working really changes where people are taxed after the emergency of the pandemic is gone,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Assistant City Manager Joe Parlette says 70% of Dayton’s general funding comes through income taxes. “That represents a loss of revenue,” said Parlette. Parlette estimates the city could see a loss of anywhere from $10-$40 million dollars

“So that’s an impact to the general fund. So, your police department, your fire department, your street maintenance department, public works, recreation. All those departments are general fund,” said Parlette.

The city of Dayton is expected to receive $147 million dollars in COVID-19 federal relief, but Mayor Nan Whaley fears that might not be enough for the future.

“That could be helpful for the time being right now so it might not be my problem as mayor, but it’ll certainly be the problem of the mayor of the future. We want to make sure the state gives thoughtful ramps as we try to figure this out, because it’s pretty much upending the entire taxing system,” said Whaley.

A proposed legislation in the Ohio House would tax where people physically work, instead of a business location…. Dayton city leaders say they are against this legislation. Parlette says he predicts the legislation could move forward once all emergency acts are lifted by Governor DeWine.