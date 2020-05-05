Live Now
Dayton Kroc Center hosts Fight for Good to help provide for local families

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kroc Community Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center is hosting the Fight for Good and is asking locals to provide donations or positive messages Tuesday, May 5.

The Dayton Kroc Center has provided meals to families through the Mobile Feeding program, provided emergency utility assistance and rent or mortgage assistance. Due to demand for aid, the center believes ongoing public support will be needed to ensure basic necessities are fulfilled.

According to press release from the center, monetary donations will allow it to address needs in real time but on Giving Tuesday, May 5, words of hope and encouragement are welcome.

Share comments or messages on its Facebook or Instagram.

Click here to donate to The Dayton Kroc Center.

