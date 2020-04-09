Live Now
Dayton health centers get $1.7M in coronavirus relief grants

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dayton skyline_1520639362962.jpg.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers Health Centers and the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton have been awarded federal grants worth $943,000 and $818,000, respectively, to prevent the spread and mitigate the damage of coronavirus. The grants was made possible by Congressman Mike Turner’s (OH-10) support of the CARES Act.

The announcement came in a release from Turner’s office.

“These grants awarded to the Five Rivers Health Centers and Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton increase funding to help protect our community’s most vulnerable, as well as support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle against coronavirus,” said Turner. “I will continue to advocate for funding for our local healthcare facilities as we combat this pandemic.”

