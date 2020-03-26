Dayton distillery making hand sanitizer to help with coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Production is underway at the Belle of Dayton Distillery in the Oregon District with their latest concoction helping in the coronavirus pandemic.

“We make Dayton vodka, Dayton gin,” describes owner Murphy LaSelle. “We make bourbon. We make rye whiskey.”

They’re now adding a different type of alcohol to the list, and it might be their most anticipated bottle release to date.

“Never in a million years would I have thought we would be making hand sanitizer,” says owner Mike LaSelle. “Literally this is the fastest turn around time a product has ever seen a bottle here at our distillery.”

Given the green light by the FDA last week, the three LaSelle brothers, Mike, Murphy, and Tim, traded in cocktail recipes for a new formula–hand sanitizer using the World Health Organization’s ingredients.

“We’re making as much as we can to help the community and help people that need to help others,” says Murphy.

Their goal is to get bottles into the hands of first responders, essential businesses, and those on the front lines of the pandemic. The hand sanitizer that they make will all be donated.

“I was really excited to come here and help out with the community and everyone, and I want everyone to stay healthy and wash their hands,” exclaims Colin LaSelle, Murphy’s son.

Each one of them is crucial to the assembly; each one is doing his part to help in uncertain times.

“Things change literally by the minute, by the hour, by the day. We’re going to do whatever we can to help as long as we possibly can,” says Mike.

The hand sanitizer is not for sale to the general public.