Dayton Correction Officer dies after testing positive for virus

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Monday in an afternoon briefing that a Dayton Correctional employee has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Correction Office Steven Cooke died Wednesday after having tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Cooke was a father of two children and had worked with the prison system since 2006. A second correction office, Mark Jones, also died. DeWine said his office was informed Monday morning of Jones’ death. Jones worked at the Trumbull Correctional Institution for 27 years. Jones was an Army veteran and the father of one.

According to the Ohio Department of Health website, Dayton Correction Institution has had 29 cases of COVID-19 reported among staff and no current cases among inmates.

