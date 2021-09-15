Dayton City Commissioners to vote on mask mandate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tonight at 6pm, Dayton City Commissioners will vote on requiring facial coverings in public indoor spaces. This voting comes as Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County leaders are raising concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the county.

The new mask ordinance would require people ages six and up to mask up inside public spaces regardless of their vaccination status. Ahead of tonight’s vote, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley feels confident that all City Commissioners will vote for the mask mandate.

“We’ve heard from public health last week calling on communities to issue mask mandates in public indoor spaces. So, you know, that’s what we’ve been following throughout the pandemic is public health recommendations. We’re gonna follow through with that,” said Mayor Whaley.

In Dayton Montgomery County, public health information supervisor Dan Suffoletto says we’re currently seeing 785 cases per 100,000. These numbers are higher than what we were seeing in January of this year.

“Certainly that means we’re in a spike right now, and it’s something we don’t want to see go any higher,” said Suffoletto.

These numbers are also raising concern with Mayor Whaley. “Because of these numbers and the uptick in our intensive care units at Children’s and across all of the health organizations, we have got to make sure that we keep health care open.”

Similar to the previous Dayton-Montgomery county mask mandate, people won’t be required to wear masks while eating, drinking, and exercising. Also, people with medical and mental health conditions or developmental disabilities which are restricting people’s ability to mask up won’t be required either.

“I hate masks. I think I’ve been pretty open about it, but it’s what keeps us safe. It does really work,” said Mayor Whaley.

If passed tonight, people who refuse to follow the mask requirements could be fined up to $85 dollars.