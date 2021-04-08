Dayton Children’s warns parents of signs of MIS-C, a serious complication of COVID-19 in children

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital is reminding parents that multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is still a serious, albeit uncommon, threat to kids in the Miami Valley.

Dr. Dustin Fleck, of Dayton Children’s, spoke during Governor Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefing Thursday. He said that MIS-C is a very serious complication of the COVID-19 infection only seen in children, which occurs roughly two to four weeks after the child develops a symptomatic or asymptomatic COVID infection.

So far, Ohio has seen 166 cases — 35 of those were at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

MIS-C is characterized by a fever and inflammation throughout the entire body, specifically targeting the child’s heart. It can also target the gastrointestinal tract, live, lungs, kidneys and bran. Fleck said that parents should look out for abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, swelling of the hands and/or feet, and redness of the eyes.

Though the risk is low, it is still a risk for children. Dayton Children’s recommends that kids still practice social distancing and mask wearing, while parents should get vaccinated to prevent exposing them.

“We’ve had a lot of kids quarantine due to exposure but didn’t go on to develop any symptoms of any active COVID infection, but did develop MIS-C about four weeks after,” said Fleck. “And they did have antibodies in their bloodstream demonstrating exposure to it before in the past.”

This warning comes as new variants of COVID-19 continue to show up throughout the state, causing what state health officials are calling another wave of cases.