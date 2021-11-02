DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s will beginning hosting vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 starting Monday.

The hospital said it received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds Tuesday and will offer a vaccination clinic specifically for that age group starting Monday, November 8. The vaccine clinics will be offered at Dayton Children’s main and south campus.

Clinic hours are subject to change based on demand, but to begin clinics for 5 to 11-year-old children will be offered at:

Dayton Children’s main campus

1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 20 – 9:00 am to noon

Dayton Children’s south campus

3333 W Tech Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Tuesday, Thursday – 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

University of Dayton Arena

Sunday, November 14 – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

“Remember that vaccination is not new – it has helped humans fight infectious diseases for centuries,” said Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s. “We’ve controlled diseases like polio, whooping cough and measles, all due to vaccination. It’s time to add COVID-19 to this list.”

The hospital’s announcement came just shortly after a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

“We’re excited for the chance to protect kids between 5 and 11 and whose families want them protected,” said Dr. Mezoff. “Kids are not little adults and the team at Dayton Children’s is uniquely prepared to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to this age group. By getting this group vaccinated, we’re one step closer to putting an end to this pandemic.”

You can click here to make an appointment at one of Dayton Children’s clinics, once the website is updated with the new age group.