Dayton Children’s temporarily closes multiple outpatient care centers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dayton Children’s is temporarily closing several outpatient care centers including the Beavercreek, Kettering, Vandalia, Lima, Springfield and Warren locations. These closings are effective today, March 23.

In a press release, Dayton Children’s said that while these locations are closed, lab and imaging services are still available at these following Dayton Children’s area locations:

Main Campus — Dayton

Main Line — 937-641-3000

Emergency Department Line — 937-641-3600

One Children’s Plaza, Dayton, Ohio 45404

South Campus — Springboro

Main Line — 937-641-3000

Emergency Department Line — 937-641-3400

3333 West Tech Road, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342

Huber Heights

Phone — 937-641-3180

8501 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424

Troy