Dayton Children’s temporarily closes multiple outpatient care centers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dayton Children’s is temporarily closing several outpatient care centers including the Beavercreek, Kettering, Vandalia, Lima, Springfield and Warren locations. These closings are effective today, March 23.
In a press release, Dayton Children’s said that while these locations are closed, lab and imaging services are still available at these following Dayton Children’s area locations:
Main Campus — Dayton
- Main Line — 937-641-3000
- Emergency Department Line — 937-641-3600
- One Children’s Plaza, Dayton, Ohio 45404
South Campus — Springboro
- Main Line — 937-641-3000
- Emergency Department Line — 937-641-3400
- 3333 West Tech Road, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342
Huber Heights
- Phone — 937-641-3180
- 8501 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424
Troy
- Phone — 937-641-4546
- 865 W. Market Street, Troy, Ohio 45373
