Breaking News
DeWine announces stay-at-home order, daycare changes
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 113 active closings. Click for more details.

Dayton Children’s temporarily closes multiple outpatient care centers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dayton Children’s is temporarily closing several outpatient care centers including the Beavercreek, Kettering, Vandalia, Lima, Springfield and Warren locations. These closings are effective today, March 23.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

In a press release, Dayton Children’s said that while these locations are closed, lab and imaging services are still available at these following Dayton Children’s area locations:

Main Campus — Dayton

South Campus — Springboro

Huber Heights

  • Phone — 937-641-3180
  • 8501 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424

Troy

  • Phone — 937-641-4546
  • 865 W. Market Street, Troy, Ohio 45373
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS