Dayton Children’s makes visits virtual

Dayton, Ohio— Dayton Children’s Hospital has launched Kids Express virtual visits to supplement in-person visits for minor pediatric conditions.

“Virtual visits work extremely well for a variety of pediatric conditions and are a great alternative to parents who don’t want to leave their house for care right now,” said Lisa Ziemnik, division chief of Dayton Children’s urgent care and Kids Express, in a press release sent to 2 NEWS.

The hospital encourages to check with their child’s pediatrician first before coming to Kids Express as many of them are now offering virtual visits.

If parents can’t get an appointment for their child or want to avoid leaving the house, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Kids Express can see patients virtually for the following conditions:

Rashes

Minor respiratory conditions

Allergies

Pink eye

Vomiting and diarrhea

Headache

Constipation

Minor injuries to help determine if your child needs to be seen in person

If a prescription is needed, it can be fulfilling by Dayton Children’s pharmacy and would be available for curbside pickup at the main or south campus.

If the nurse practitioner feels that the patient needs to be seen in person, a spot will be saved for them at the Springboro Kids Express location and the team will be ready to see the family when they arrive.

To schedule a video visit parents can call 937-641-5066 or request an appointment today