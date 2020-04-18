Live Now
2 NEW Today Weekend is live now
Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Dayton Children’s makes visits virtual

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Children's Tree Lighting

Dayton Children’s Hospital kicks off holiday season with tree-lighting (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)


Dayton, Ohio— Dayton Children’s Hospital has launched Kids Express virtual visits to supplement in-person visits for minor pediatric conditions. 

“Virtual visits work extremely well for a variety of pediatric conditions and are a great alternative to parents who don’t want to leave their house for care right now,” said Lisa Ziemnik, division chief of Dayton Children’s urgent care and Kids Express, in a press release sent to 2 NEWS.

The hospital encourages to check with their child’s pediatrician first before coming to Kids Express as many of them are now offering virtual visits.

If parents can’t get an appointment for their child or want to avoid leaving the house, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Kids Express can see patients virtually for the following conditions:

  • Rashes
  • Minor respiratory conditions
  • Allergies
  • Pink eye
  • Vomiting and diarrhea
  • Headache
  • Constipation
  • Minor injuries to help determine if your child needs to be seen in person

If a prescription is needed, it can be fulfilling by Dayton Children’s pharmacy and would be available for curbside pickup at the main or south campus.

If the nurse practitioner feels that the patient needs to be seen in person, a spot will be saved for them at the Springboro Kids Express location and the team will be ready to see the family when they arrive. 

To schedule a video visit  parents can call 937-641-5066 or request an appointment today

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS