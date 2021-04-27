Dayton Children’s hosting clinics at high schools throughout Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital is helping with vaccination efforts by hosting clinics at high schools throughout Montgomery County over the coming weeks.

The first clinic is Wednesday, April 28, will be hosted at Stebbins and Wayne High School where nurses will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and older, and their families.

Students who wish to receive the vaccine will need to have a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian in order to receive the shot. Organizers stress that getting vaccinated at one of these clinics is not mandatory.



“In order to stop the spread of this virus, we all need to do our part. That means continuing to wear a mask and maintain social distance in public, and getting the vaccine if you are eligible,” said Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s.



Participating schools include:

Dayton Public Schools (Belmont)

Dayton Public Schools (Thurgood)

Dayton Regional Stem School

DECA

GEM City Career Prep

Miami Valley School

Northridge

Montgomery County ESC Learning Center North

Oakwood High School

Stebbins High School

Trotwood High School

Valley View High School

Wayne High School



To sign up for a clinic appointment, parents can click here.