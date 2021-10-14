DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During a Thursday Ohio Department of Health press conference, Dayton Children’s Hospital Dr. Adam Mezoff and his coworkers are concerned with the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations they’re seeing, and having to hard make day to day decisions on how many patients they can take in.



“People in my role and the other children’s hospital in the state of Ohio are doing the same thing, which means our beds are literally full on a regular basis,” said Dr. Mezoff.

Dr. Mezoff says with many health care workers becoming burnt out with all the extra stress and work, adding more COVID-19 hospitalizations only complicates things. “Our staff can get sick, so we lose them for that. Our staffs children can get sick, so we lose them for that,” said Dr. Mezoff.

Highlighting that even children can get seriously ill with the virus. “I will tell you that towards the end of summer beginning of fall we might have 2 or 3 patients in our hospital with covid. Now we regularly have anywhere between 10-15. We didn’t used to have many in the ICU on a regular basis, today we have one in the ICU who’s on a breathing machine,” said Dr. Mezoff.

Dr. Mezoff also says that research shows students who mask up in the classroom are less likely to get COVID-19 than those who don’t. “The incidents of COVID in those schools has decreased by 67-percent…2/3rds. What we have found is in the schools that aren’t mandatory masking…incidents have actually gone up by 30 percent.”



ODH Chief Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says when when things feel like we’re not making progress as a society with COVID-19, it’s important to hang in there. “This is not the time for us to let up. More than 63 percent of those 12 and up have started the vaccination process, and we see this number growing every day,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.