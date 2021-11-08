DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Monday marked the first day of COVID-vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Some parents who chose to get their children vaccinated said it makes them feel safer with the holidays right around the corner.

One of those children was 9-year-old Dayton resident Joy Minor. Her father Paul Minor says Joy’s health was at risk and today allowed his entire family to start the vaccination process.

“Joy has Down syndrome so that makes her a little higher risk category so we just want to make sure she’s protected and protecting others in her community,” said Paul Minor.

Dayton Children’s Hospital had 108 appointments scheduled on Monday, but administered many more doses to accommodate walk-ins and also parents.

“We’re targeting 5 to 11 year olds because they haven’t had an opportunity yet, but when the parents bring them we’re definitely making sure we’re getting the whole family taken care of,” said director for employee health and wellness Tina Schmitt.

Some families that attended the clinic said it’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for months and months, so it feels good to finally get them protected and give our family more protection too,” said Oakwood parent Brian Polk.

10-year-old Evie Polk received her dose on Monday and says she has a message for her classmates.

“I know a lot of them have already gotten vaccinated, I’ve been hearing that in class and those who have not or are hesitant to, here’s my message, stop hesitating,” said Evie Polk. “It’s good and you’ll feel great after it.”

The main campus, located at 1 Children’s Plaza will be open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The south campus, located at 3333 W. Tech Road in Miamisburg, will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. A clinic will also be held at the University of Dayton Arena on Sunday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to noon, the release said. To make an appointment for you or your child, click here.