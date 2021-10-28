DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital held a virtual vaccine chat today for parents to ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccination. This comes just days after The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 dose for children ages 5-11.

With expected availability in early November, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also approve Pfizer’s pediatric dose for this age group before medical experts begin distributing it.

During the virtual event, Dayton Children’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Mezoff held a 20-minute presentation with questions for parents to help them feel more comfortable with vaccinating their children. “About 1 in 4 of all COVID cases currently in the country are in children, but children only make up about 20 percent or so of the population,” said Dr. Mezoff.

Dr. Mezoff also confirmed that 3% of Ohio children have been hospitalized with the virus, as the delta surge continues. “A 3rd of adolescents who’ve been hospitalized for COVID end up in our ICU, which means they’re very very sick. 1 out of 20 of these folks will end up on a breathing machine.”

A common question and concern during the virtual event was heart enlargement or myocarditis as a side effect of the vaccine in children. “I’ve also had a chance to talk with our pediatric cardiologist, and they say the same thing. This tends to be very mild, self-limited, and they still encourage folks to get vaccinated.”

Parents also ask if their 4-year-old’s are eligible if slightly larger than other children, even if the vaccine only gets approved for ages 5-11.

“The weights per se were not pulled out of the study to understand whether they’d do weight-based dosing. It’s all age-based dosing, so I think it’d be best to stick with how it was done in the trial,” said Dr. Mezoff.

Also encouraged during the event is getting your child vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 in the same time frame. “I have done them within a week of each other and not had any trouble. Although it’s been a while since I’ve seen the age of five or eleven but I do think it would be safe.”

The next virtual event will be Wednesday, November 3rd from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. People interested in virtually attending may sign in 5 minutes before.

Click here for more information on the virtual event.