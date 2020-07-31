Dayton bar owner concerned about DeWine’s 10 p.m. last call proposal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Gov. Mike DeWine announces a proposal to ban alcohol sales in bars, restaurants and nightclubs after 10 p.m. each night, some business owners worry they’ll take a significant financial hit.

According to Gov. DeWine, if the Ohio Liquor Control Commission approves his proposal, the rule would go into effect Friday night.

At Carmel’s Southwest Bar and Grill in Dayton, owner Bob Byers told 2 NEWS about 15 percent of his business comes from sales made after 10 p.m.

“We were just now finding our way again and getting used to all this and doing it properly,” Byers said. “Now we’re going to get asked to change again.”

Byers said he believes the governor’s proposal to ban alcohol sales in bars and restaurants after 10 p.m. each night isn’t the right solution to lessen the spread of the virus.

Byers argues stricter enforcement of safety regulations would be more effective.

“Maybe order businesses to close for 30 days if they’re not in compliance,” he said. “It’s just not right that all of us should suffer and perhaps lose our businesses over this.”

But at a news conference Thursday, Gov. DeWine said although most bars have enforced the proper safety protocols, he believes bars can create more opportunity for spread of the virus.

“They do lend themselves to people going in and out, in close contact with each other many, many times indoors,” DeWine said.

DeWine acknowledged the economic impact of his propsal but added that Ohio needs to slow the spread of the virus without shutting down bars and restaurants completely.

Meanwhile, some bar owners like Byers are trying to figure out how they will stay afloat.

“The only thing we can do is try to fill our other hours with more customers,” Byers said. “And I just haven’t thought that far yet.”