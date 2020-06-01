Day cares, wedding venues reopen throughout Ohio

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN) – Day cares and banquet/catering centers are reopened across Ohio with some added precautions to preserve public health and safety.

Governor Mike DeWine addressed childcare May 14, saying that facilities intended for childcare will reopen on May 31.

He outlined the expectations, saying that classroom size will be limited, cleaning will be more frequent and masks will be worn by all staff members.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted talked about banquet and catering centers reopening May 21 for services like weddings.

Rules for these centers will be similar to restaurants, where guests cannot congregate and social distancing must be observed.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS