Day cares, wedding venues reopen throughout Ohio

(WDTN) – Day cares and banquet/catering centers are reopened across Ohio with some added precautions to preserve public health and safety.

Governor Mike DeWine addressed childcare May 14, saying that facilities intended for childcare will reopen on May 31.

He outlined the expectations, saying that classroom size will be limited, cleaning will be more frequent and masks will be worn by all staff members.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted talked about banquet and catering centers reopening May 21 for services like weddings.

Rules for these centers will be similar to restaurants, where guests cannot congregate and social distancing must be observed.