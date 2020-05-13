Data Processing Board to decide on new equipment for county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Data Processing Board is meeting Wednesday, May 13, at 9 a.m. to discuss the purchase of equipment for the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management.

The board decides on all software, hardware and technology purchases for they county and will discuss whether it should buy two HazMat chemical detectors, a tactical robot and a digital X-Ray system

This meeting will be held by Zoom to uphold the county and states social distancing guidelines.