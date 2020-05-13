Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Data Processing Board to decide on new equipment for county

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.


MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Data Processing Board is meeting Wednesday, May 13, at 9 a.m. to discuss the purchase of equipment for the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management.

The board decides on all software, hardware and technology purchases for they county and will discuss whether it should buy two HazMat chemical detectors, a tactical robot and a digital X-Ray system

This meeting will be held by Zoom to uphold the county and states social distancing guidelines.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS