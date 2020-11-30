Darke, Miami top 5 in Ohio for COVID-19 occurrences

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County tops the list of COVID-19 cases in Ohio this week.
Miami County ranks number four on the list that was released during Governor Mike DeWine’s briefing on COVID-19 spread in the state Monday.
According to the data released by the Ohio Department of Health, Darke County has 682 cases from Nov. 11 – Nov. 28 with more 1,334.3 cases per 100,000 people. Miami County had 1,144 cases with 1,068.3 cases per 100,000 people.
Montgomery County comes in at #14 and Preble County ranks #19 for the same two-week period.
