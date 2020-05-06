Darke County to hold mask distribution for residents

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County General Health District will be distributing masks to the public in on Wednesday, May 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Daily Advocate, the distribution will be in a drive-thru fashion at 300 Garst Avenue while supplies last.

Visitors are limited to one mask per person and up to four per family. Every family member does not need to be present to receive one.

This event is intended to serve residents of Darke County who do not have the ability to obtain a mask elsewhere.

Officials say that they will continue to take donations of cloth masks or the material to make them.

The Health Commissioner recommends each person have two masks in order to launder the previous days and still have one available.

For questions, please call 937-548-4196 ext. 232.