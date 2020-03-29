Darke County reports two more confirmed cases of COVID-19

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County General Health District is reporting two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Both cases are residents of Greenville Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville.
In a release sent to 2 NEWS, officials say that other residents have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results.
The Darke County Health Department is working with Greenville Health and Rehabilitation to assure staff have proper personal protective equipment (PPE).
Health Department officials are also receiving daily reports from the facility on the status of residents and staff health and will continue to do so until symptoms of COVID-19 are no longer present.
