Closings
There are currently 105 active closings. Click for more details.

Darke County reports two more confirmed cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Darke County General Health District is reporting two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Both cases are residents of Greenville Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. 

In a release sent to 2 NEWS, officials say that other residents have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results.

The Darke County Health Department is working with Greenville Health and Rehabilitation to assure staff have proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

Health Department officials are also receiving daily reports from the facility on the status of residents and staff health and will continue to do so until symptoms of COVID-19 are no longer present. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS