Darke County Health District confirms 4th COVID-19 related death at care facility

DARKE COUNTY, Oh (WDTN) – The Darke County Health District has confirmed a fourth coronavirus related death at a Greenville care facility.

According to a release, the case involved a patient at Greenville Health and Rehabilitation. Earlier this week, health officials confirmed 10 residents at the facility tested positive for the disease.

Health officials are also reporting two additional cases in the county at the Village Green Health Campus.

The Health Department says they’re working with Village Green and they are taking all measures to prevent spread.