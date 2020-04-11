Curbside laundry services offered to first responders, health care workers

One Million Laundry and Vending Machines are being Upgraded to Accept Mobile Payment with a Hardware-as-a-Service Model

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At Your Service Coin Laundry is offering curbside services to first responders and health care workers.

An employee will pickup up laundry and proceed to wash, dry and bag them before returning them to the customer.

People interested should contact 937-308-6908 when they are in the parking lot with their laundry ready. Customers would only be responsible for paying the washing and drying fees.

Services will only be offered to people with a valid ID verifying their employment.