Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 103 active closings. Click for more details.

Curbside concerts offers escape from COVID-19 blues

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KMIR)  With a microphone and passion for music, Chris Lomeli is spreading joy throughout California’s Coachella Valley during the era of coronavirus social distancing.

“A lof of people have been lonely, a lot of people are confined to their houses, it’s been tough for everyone and I’ve been fortunate enough to figure out this little idea to bring hope to people,” he says.

Lomeli has been performing locally for years, but recent venue closures have shut him down temporarily.

In the meantime, he’s decided to take his talents on the road and performed for families outside of their homes.

“It’s keeping me busy and keeping me sane as well, seeing the smiles on others peoples faces is actually helping me a lot as well,” Lomeli says.

People connect with him on social media, then share their address or location and get ready for a free concert.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS