Crossroads hosts donation drive at Dayton location

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church is hosting a drop-off food drive on Saturday, April 18, at all of its locations, including its Dayton location at Bellbrook Middle School.

The church asks that all items must be in a manufactured sealed container and that they be dropped in bins at the sites. No person-to-person interaction will occur.

Local food pantries will receive the donations. The church encourages anyone not near a site is to find a local food pantry accepting donations through ​feedingamerica.org.

The Dayton location is asking for the following items:

  • Cereal
  • Nutri Grain or granola bars
  • Instant oatmeal
  • Main lunch dishes (pasta, taco kit, etc.)
  • Soup
  • Ramen noodles
  • Fruit cups
  • Individual mac and cheese
  • Peanut butter
  • Toilet tissue
  • Clorox wipes
