Crossroads hosts donation drive at Dayton location

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church is hosting a drop-off food drive on Saturday, April 18, at all of its locations, including its Dayton location at Bellbrook Middle School.
The church asks that all items must be in a manufactured sealed container and that they be dropped in bins at the sites. No person-to-person interaction will occur.
Local food pantries will receive the donations. The church encourages anyone not near a site is to find a local food pantry accepting donations through feedingamerica.org.
The Dayton location is asking for the following items:
- Cereal
- Nutri Grain or granola bars
- Instant oatmeal
- Main lunch dishes (pasta, taco kit, etc.)
- Soup
- Ramen noodles
- Fruit cups
- Individual mac and cheese
- Peanut butter
- Toilet tissue
- Clorox wipes
