Crossroads church will host collection drive on April 4 for seniors

Coronavirus

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church is hosting Household Essentials for Seniors on Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This collection drive is aimed at local senior citizens and securing items they might need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items collected by the churches Cincinnati sites will be distributed through the Council of Aging, while other sites will work with local partners.

Dayton’s location is at Bellbrook Middle School. The church is looking for donations of cleaning or sanitizing products, card games or crosswords, pet food and spare electronic devices like iPads or Chromebooks.

For more about plans at all of Crossroad Church’s locations, visit www.crossroads.net.

