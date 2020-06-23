Crocs distribution center tests all employees for COVID-19, 2 percent come back positive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several of the newest coronavirus cases in the Miami Valley have been linked to the Crocs distribution center after the facility’s entire workforce was tested for COVID-19.

All of the employees who tested positive in this round of testing were asymptomatic, according to Crocs.

The total number of coronavirus cases accounts for 2 percent of the workforce at the Crocs distribution center, according to Shannon Sisler, senior vice president and chief people officer for Crocs.

The company’s distribution center near the Dayton International Airport has been taking precautions against COVID-19 for months, Sisler said, with temperature checks, sanitization stations and social distancing protocols.

But earlier this month, the company also tested everyone who works on the site for COVID-19.

“As we started to step back, we were like, ‘Wow, that could be really good for our workforce but also their families,'” Sisler said.

Crocs was approached by Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County in the department’s efforts to expand testing in the area.

The Crocs distribution center has had around 30 coronavirus cases total since the start of the pandemic, according to officials.

All of the site’s nearly 850 employees were tested for the virus earlier this month, leading to the discovery of 21 of those coronavirus cases, Sisler said.

Those who tested positive have been put on leave for two weeks, Sisler said.

“We want to encourage every business to take the steps that Crocs did to protect their employees and their customers,” said Dan Suffoletto of Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Local officials say expanded testing will be key to keeping the economy open safely.

“As people are looking to future employment and where they are going to go, and as we’re looking to attract companies into the region, we want to be known as a community, as a region, as a state that does it great, that does it the right way,” said Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition.

The public health department did not find any violations of the state’s safety regulations at the Crocs distribution center, Suffoletto said.

There are no plans yet to test the employees at the distribution center again, Sisler said, but the company is open to doing so in the future.