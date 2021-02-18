COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Clark County growing each week, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County public health officials say the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses they are receiving has been growing for several weeks.

Charles Patterson, health commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District, told 2 NEWS he hopes to see the vaccine shipments continue to grow as providers work to meet the high demand.

At the public health department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield, excitement for the vaccine has not faded.

“Relief,” said Steven Smith of South Vienna, who received his first dose. “We’ve been very fortunate, my wife and I. Neither one of us has had the virus.”

“Having been in the medical field for 40 years, I felt definitely it was needed,” said Don Swavey, a Springfield man who received his second dose of the vaccine. “Risks did not outweigh the benefits at all.”

Roughly 20,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County, about 10,000 of whom have gotten both doses, Patterson said.

“I’m happy about the progress,” he said. “We’re above the state average in just about every category.”

Patterson acknowledged the ongoing difficulties of getting an appointment. But the amount of vaccine delivered is growing each week, he added, which is helping to meet more of the high demand.

“Our first dose has really gone up,” Patterson explained. “Last week we got 700 first doses. This week we got 1,000. Next week we’re going to get 1,770.”

“I would say get it because you hear about the people that have gotten COVID and who have passed away, and it’s in our age group,” said Donna Swavey of Springfield, who received her second dose Thursday.

The Clark County Combined Health District is scheduling appointments for its clinics only when doses become available, Patterson said.

Scheduling for next week’s clinics with the public health department will open at 8:00 a.m. Friday, Patterson said. To book an appointment, click here or call 937-717-2439.