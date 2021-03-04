With COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise, what will summer look like?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Biden’s administration has announced plans to have enough vaccine doses for every adult American by the end of May. With this in mind, many people are looking towards a more normal summer.

“We’re cautiously optimistic at this point that the trend will continue, but we’re still on guard if not all precautions are maintained,” said Dayton & Montgomery County Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto.

Dayton Air Show Executive Director Terry Grevious says 2020 was the first time they were unable to have a show in 47 years. Grevious is hopeful for a better 2021.”We want to continue that tradition…we know people look forward to it. Also we have an economic impact on the community, and we like to certainly have that impact every year,” said Grevious.

For now, Suffoletto says as we wait for more people to get vaccinated, making sure we wear our masks, socially distance, and wash hands is important in the fight against COVID-19.