COVID-19 testing sites now open to all patients with physician’s order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories said they are now offering testing to all patients with a physician’s order at 11 locations throughout the Miami Valley.

Premier Health said appointments are required at all locations except for the OnMain site at 1229 S. Main St. in Dayton. Testing is available for people who have symptoms of either COVID-19 or the flu, or who are preparing for a surgery or procedure and need a COVID-19 test prior to the procedure. Those who have scheduled procedures should be tested three to four days prior to the surgery or procedure.

Appointments can be scheduled at www.premierhealth.com/covidtesting at one of the following sites:

Atrium Medical Center, Middletown (drive-through location): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Premier Health Urgent Care, Miamisburg: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Premier Health Urgent Care, Vandalia: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy (drive-through location): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

CompuNet, 11135 Montgomery Road, Suite 200, Montgomery: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

CompuNet, 62 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

CompuNet, 2355 Derr Road, Springfield: 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday

CompuNet, 1850 W. Main St., Troy: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

CompuNet, 7743 Tylersville Road, Suite E, West Chester: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

CompuNet, 2400 Lakeview Drive, Suite 110, Beavercreek: 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday

Appointments are not required at the following location, but a physician’s order is needed: