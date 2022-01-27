GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) and Greene County Public Health will be offering a COVID-19 testing event on Feb. 1.

According to Greene County Public Health, the testing event will be held on Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wright State University’s Ervin J. Nutter Center at 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

The testing drive-thru will be limited to people ages 18 and older who are experiencing symptoms or who have had known exposure to someone with COVID, said Greene County Public Health.

Greene County Public Health said patients will receive results in 24-48 hours after getting tested.

Appointments are required for the drive-thru. You can register for an appointment here.