COVID-19 surge concerns for Ohio hospitals following holidays

A surge in Coronavirus cases in Ohio hospitals is concerning medical professionals following the holidays.

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Many hospitals across Ohio are concerned about a surge in COVID-19 cases following the holidays.

Doctor Jeffery Weinstein is the Patient Safety Officer at Kettering Health Network in Dayton. Weinstein specializes in infectious diseases, and says he and co-workers are concerned about the hospital surge they’re seeing.

“Unfortunately over the last week or so, we’re seeing the numbers go back up,” said Weinstein. “We’re seeing more admissions, more patients in our intensive care units than we had around Christmas,” said Weinstein.

Weinstein feels the hospital surge of COVID-19 patients comes from asymptomatic people getting together with people over the holidays, potentially spreading to elderly or immunocompromised friends and family.

A new mutated strain of COVID-19 has been detected throughout the United States. While Weinstein says cases of this new and highly contagious virus have yet to be reported in Ohio, work is being done to prepare for any situation.

“There’s a reasonable chance this virus is in Ohio already. Even if it isn’t, we just have to keep our guard up. Mask wearing, social distancing, and of course getting vaccinated,”” said Weinstein. According to health experts, the current COVID-19 vaccine proves to protect people from the new virus strain.

In California, cities like Los Angeles are seeing overwhelming numbers of hospital patients coming in for treatment. That’s a situation Weinstein says he hopes Ohio can avoid all together.

“What we don’t want to see is what’s happening in California right now, what happened in New York City last spring where hospitals got overwhelmed,” said Weinstein.