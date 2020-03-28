COVID-19 Response Fund awards 10 more local nonprofits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) announced Saturday, March 28, the third round of recipients in a series of grants awarded from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton to help local not-for-profits provide emergency, basic human needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Grants totaling $201,000 were awarded to the following 10 local not-for-profit organizations:

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley ($20,000) to aid in purchasing food to help meet an increased demand through its Choice Food Pantry.

($20,000) to aid in purchasing food to help meet an increased demand through its Choice Food Pantry. Eastway Corporation ($15,000) to help provide mental health services.

($15,000) to help provide mental health services. Good Shepard Ministries ($5,000) to assist in providing food and supplies for residents in recovery housing.

($5,000) to assist in providing food and supplies for residents in recovery housing. Home is the Foundation ($3,000) to help offer safe emergency shelter at hotels for homeless clients.

($3,000) to help offer safe emergency shelter at hotels for homeless clients. House of Bread ($10,000) to aid in purchasing food and other basic human needs for low-income residents.

($10,000) to aid in purchasing food and other basic human needs for low-income residents. Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio ($6,500) to provide critical care supplies and maternal health care.

($6,500) to provide critical care supplies and maternal health care. Preble County Council on Aging ($18,000) to assist in purchasing meals for at-risk senior citizens.

($18,000) to assist in purchasing meals for at-risk senior citizens. Preschool Promise ($30,000) to provide support to families of essential workers who need childcare.

($30,000) to provide support to families of essential workers who need childcare. YMCA of Greater Dayton ($70,000) to provide healthy meals and services at its childcare centers for families of essential workers.

($70,000) to provide healthy meals and services at its childcare centers for families of essential workers. YWCA Dayton ($23,500) to aid in providing emergency food baskets, supplies and hotel stays for clients.

The COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton was established by The Dayton Foundation and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA), in partnership with Montgomery County, The Physicians’ Charitable Foundation of the Miami Valley and Sinclair Community College. To date, 20 grants totaling $369,500 have been awarded from the COVID-19 Response Fund.

In a press release The Dayton Foundation asks that non-profit organizations that are helping individuals and families with immediate, basic needs, such as food, housing, mental health and safety, in response to COVID-19, are encouraged to apply for a grant at www.daytonfoundation.org or www.dayton-unitedway.org. Applications are being reviewed by the fund’s distribution committee on an ongoing basis.

Information about the ways to contribute to the fund, including online via credit card, is available at www.daytonfoundation.org. The Dayton Foundation is paying all credit card processing fees and waiving administration fees so that 100 percent of donations go to charity.