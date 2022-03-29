DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Once COVID-19 hit more than two years ago, the federal government passed funds to go to people who’ve been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“Trillions of dollars in federal money actually in relief were made available to what they thought would be needy and those who were in need families,” said Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

Aid like the Payroll Protection Program, also known as PPP, was given. “So the payroll protection program was one that helped businesses by giving them loans that would be forgiven if they used the money for business expenses and basically kept their employees on the payroll,” said Heck.

In an attempt to steal that funding, fraudsters started attempting to acquire money through programs like PPP. “Fraudsters would come in and say well I’ve got these many employees who I’m employing they can’t attend work because we had to shut down, so we need money for their benefit.”

An NBC News report said of the $800 billion dollars provided by PPP, $80 billion or 10% has been taken through fraudulent activity. This money was used to buy boats, cars expensive cars, put in swimming pools, to buy luxurious homes things like that. All not what this was intended to do,” said Heck.

Now, Heck said investigations are working to unearth the fraudulent activities occurring with COVID-19 relief funds, and slowly but surely bringing people to justice. “Absolutely there should’ve been more checks and balances. But again, I think it was the governments priority to get the funds available basically as quickly as possible to help those in dire need of assistance.”

For people who suspect activity like COVID relief fraud or any other kind of fraud is going on, Heck encouraged them to contact the FBI.