COVID-19: Public health officials to provide update on upcoming events, gatherings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon after DeWine declared that he would soon be issuing an order on mass gatherings in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Governor DeWine announced the fourth confirmed case of coronavirus in Ohio, a 53-year-old Stark County man. He is the first case of community spread, meaning he has no travel history outside of the country.

DeWine went on to confirm that this order would apply to the NCAA games, saying media would still be allowed to cover the games but spectators would not be allowed to attend.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper will be providing an update on the situation as it relates to upcoming events and gatherings in the area.

That news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. and can be watched live on-air and online.

