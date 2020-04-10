COVID-19 nurses read thank you letters from families

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – Frontline healthcare workers are critically important during the coronavirus pandemic, saving lives and helping to reduce the spread of infections.

But they’re providing something else that’s also essential during these difficult times — emotional support. It’s their free gift of compassion to those they care for and to their patients’ families. And the support isn’t going unnoticed — letters of gratitude are pouring in.

“Thank you, Angelica, for you are indeed an angel.'” It’s just one letter of gratitude Angelica Ligas has received over the last few weeks.

The West Boca, Florida Medical Center nurse is just one of thousands of caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19 but she means everything to those she cares for.

Angelica said, “They’re by themselves, and even their family, they cannot see them, they cannot touch them, they cannot be by themselves, it’s really tough. So, it’s you know who acts as their family and it was quite challenging.”

So, it’s the letters from her patients and their loved ones fueling her fire to make a difference during these scariest of times.

Angelica reads, “It was heartbreaking for us not to be in the sight of our mother but you were there to hold her hands and comfort her.”

Nixon Ciceron: “they are as scared as we are, but we’re here to help so we do.” Nixon Ciceron has seen the fear in his patients eyes at palm beach gardens medical center ..but it’s letters from survivors motivating him to fight the daily fight.

Nixon said, “‘Nixon’ – which is me, ‘over the next few days, I must say, was one of the nicest nurses I have had the pleasure to know.’ The whole purpose of me going into nursing is to help others. And I can’t just sit back and watch others suffer and not help.”

Angelica said, “‘We were afraid that we wouldn’t see our mother again… You are our hero.’ Hearing from others that they appreciate us and that they’re giving us hope they’re giving us strength they’re giving us courage to move forward — it feels great for us.”