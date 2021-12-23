COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Dec. 23, a total of 1,896,577 (+15,989) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,139 (+345) hospitalizations and 11,540 (+20) admissions into the ICU.

The amount of cases reported Thursday is the most cases in one-day ever for the state of Ohio. This is the third day in a row for a record amount of cases.

ODH reported 249 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 28,277. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 8,600.