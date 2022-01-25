DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After COVID-19 hospitalizations appeared to plateau several days last week, the Miami Valley is seeing another spike with hospitalizations over 600 for four days in a row.

Hospitalizations in the West Central Ohio region hit an all-time high of 652 patients hospitalized Monday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

“People who are being admitted into the hospitals right now for COVID-19 are being admitted not for observation, but because they truly need to be there because they are at risk of further decline,” Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association President and CEO Sarah Hackenbracht said.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was slightly down Tuesday with 620 patients.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said hospital staff is growing increasingly tired as conditions are not improving.

“It’s just getting very frustrating for our staff to continue to deal with this,” Colon said. “They are tired. They continue to care for patients, and until we see sustained improvement, I don’t think any of them are going to feel any relief.”

Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein said there is some optimism – new admissions, ER visits and the test positivity rate at Kettering Health are declining.

“I think signs are we are going to be coming down off that peak pretty soon, but remember, half of the infections occur before peak and half occur after the peak, so we have a long way to go,” Weinstein said.

Hackenbracht said it’s going to take everyone getting vaccinated and boosted, staying home as much as possible and wearing a mask when out to drive the numbers down.

“We are asking people in our community who have previously tuned out to the messages related to COVID-19 to open their ears and open their hearts to doing the right thing to support our entire community,” Hackenbracht said.

Hackenbracht said resources from the state freed up from Cleveland area, which is getting over its surge, will be welcomed here in the Miami Valley.