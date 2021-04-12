COVID-19 cases spike in younger people as new variants detected

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hospitals across the United States are seeing a spike in cases for younger people. As new variants of the COVID-19 virus are being detected, like the UK B.1.1.7 strain, doctors say these have proven to be more potent than other strains.

Even though many younger people have proven to be asymptomatic to the virus, carrying it is a concern for the people around them. “If we can at least get the teachers vaccinated, and the adults around them, maybe we can protect them a little better. At least protect the grandparents, the parents, and all the folks that would be higher risk,” said Kettering Health Network Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook.

Currently, there is no vaccine available for people under the age of 16, something Dr. Pook says we may not see for awhile. “This is a concern. The younger people are definitely getting sick,” said Dr. Pook. “We are waiting and I think that’s still several weeks or even months out before it can be developed to go further.”

Jesy Anderson’s step daughter is 14, and is ready to receive her vaccine. “She kinda feels the same way all of us do, so we can kinda move on and get back to some kind of normal,” said Anderson.

Anderson has already received both Moderna vaccines, and wants to make sure her step daughter is safe too. “She really wants to get back to being with her friends. She’s nervous because she doesn’t really like needles, but she does understand this is one that’s kinda up heeled her whole life for a year. If she can do something to get kinda back to normal again, she wants to.”