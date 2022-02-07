DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans are seeing a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, staying under 3,000 cases for the last three days. On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 2,594 COVID-19 cases. Although this number is higher than Sunday’s 2,070 case number, we’re still continuing to see our lowest cases since early August 2021.

“This is essentially the pandemic curve, the epidemic curve that you see. For this omicron strain it tended to go up over about a four or five week period, then down for a four to five week period when you look at what happened in other countries and other states,” said Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein.

Dr. Weinstein said he and his team are also seeing cases decreasing. “At Kettering Health, we’ve certainly seen a significant decline in the number of hospitalizations. What we really saw first was that the state number of new cases began to go down. Then, we also saw that among our testing facilities the percentage of positive tests were going down.”

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said they’re also seeing significant changes. “Over the past two weeks in Montgomery County we’ve seen about a 39% decrease in the case rate. However, in January, we’ve seen the most people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. So we’ve seen a number of the cases going down, but we still have a very high number of people being hospitalized.”

With Super Bowl 56 on the horizon, Dr. Weinstein said lower cases doesn’t mean we should have a free for all. “If you’re one of those people who gets hospitalized at the tail end of the pandemic, it’s just as bad for you as if you got hospitalized at the beginning of the surge. So, people really need to keep their guard up.”