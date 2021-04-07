COVID-19 case surge in Ohio neighboring states

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New studies show that almost half of The United States COVID-19 cases are coming from 5 states, two of them bordering Ohio. New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan all reported to contain 44% of nationwide new coronavirus infections.

“It is a concern and we continue to watch this every day. We watch our numbers here not only for Kettering Health Network, but we watch our numbers in the state and our communities…just to see how things are going,” said Kettering Health Network Dr. Patrick Lytle.

With Michigan and Pennsylvania bordering Ohio, some medical experts fear more cases and new strains could head our way. Many state leaders are blaming the case surge on pandemic fatigue, with people itching to get out of the house, travel, and enjoy themselves. “So if you have asymptomatic infected patients from Michigan or Pennsylvania, it’s the same way of us going to their states as well, you can obviously infect more people,” said Dr. Lytle.

Dr. Lytle encourages people to get their vaccination, and to also continue washing their hands, socially distancing, and wearing a mask, even if you’ve already been vaccinated.